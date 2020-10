For traditional diets, Elizabeth recommends eating oats, wholegrain and mushrooms, as they’re packed with beta glucans.

In addition, she revealed how shellfish and legumes are full of zinc – as are lentils and chickpeas.

Go nuts for selenium by snacking on Brazil nuts, or make a delicious meal with chicken.

For a hit of vitamin C – “one of the most important vitamins for fighting off colds and flu” – snack on oranges or strawberries.

