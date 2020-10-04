Best supplements to boost your immune system: Three easy pills to swallow this season

If you’d like to strengthen your immune response to viruses, bacteria and anything else lurking out there, it’s time to invest in some supplements. But, which ones?

Researchers from the Department of Internal Medicine in Michigan looked into the role of zinc.

They noted how zinc is “essential for multiple cellular functions including immunity”.

Looking into scientific reviews, zinc supplementation has been observed to help people suffering from pneumonia, acute respiratory tract infections and the common cold.

Source:Daily Express :: Health Feed

