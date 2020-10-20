Home Celebrity Beyonce & Kids Reunite With Family To Celebrate Solange’s Son’s 16th Birthday...
Celebrity

Beyonce & Kids Reunite With Family To Celebrate Solange’s Son’s 16th Birthday — Watch

0

By

Alyssa Norwin

Solange Knowles’ son turned 16 on Oct. 18, and his famous aunt, Beyonce, along with her cute kids, were on-hand for the celebration!

Beyonce was in full-on aunt mode when her nephew, Daniel Julez Smith, who goes by Julez, turned 16 on Oct. 18! In a video from the family get together for Julez’s birthday, Beyonce could be heard talking in the background. “I wanted to get a picture of Julez by the cake with the camera,” she said. The video featured Julez checking out one of his gifts while surrounded by a bunch of kids, and there appears to be a quick glimpse of Bey’s daughter, Rumi Carter, 3, at one point.

Julez is the son of Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles. Solange got married to Julez’s dad, Daniel Smith, when she was just 17 years old in 2004. She gave birth to Julez later that year. Solange and Daniel divorced in 2007, and she got re-married to Alan Ferguson in 2014. Unfortunately, that relationship ended after just four years, as the two split in 2019.

beyonc solange knowles
Beyonce and Solange Knowles at an event together. (AP Images)

Fans freaked out after briefly hearing Bey in the background of Julez’s birthday video. The singer has been keeping a fairly low profile amidst the coronavirus quarantine, so any quick sighting has been enough to tide fans over for a bit. Over the summer, Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, along with their three kids (Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3) spent a lot of time in the Hamptons. During the beachy getaways, they were photographed hanging out on luxurious yachts, at the beach and more.

beyonce sir carter
Beyonce carries her son, Sir Carter, on her back at the airport. (MEGA)

Following their summer in the sun, the family spent some time in New York City. They were photographed arriving in Los Angeles earlier this month, and fans swooned over the sweet pictures of Bey carrying Sir on her back at the airport, which can be seen above. With so much time away from work due to the coronavirus this year, Bey and Jay have definitely taken advantage of all the hours spent with their little ones!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSharada Lakshmanan Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Technology and Writing
Next articleMen's Nail Polish Is Taking Off—Why Now?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Carol Kirkwood sparks concern from co-star Dan Walker as she declares 'losing my voice!'

0
ByIn response to her post, one user wrote: “I hope you mean out and about and not 'on the road’.” Clarifying the context, she replied:...
Read more
Celebrity

Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know

0
BySarah Hearon The tide is changing in Charleston. Cameran Eubanks may not be back for Southern Charm season 7, but the show must go on. Southern...
Read more
Celebrity

José Padilla dead: Legendary Ibiza DJ dies after colon cancer battle aged 64

0
By“In those days, a DJ played all night long… My first wages as a DJ, I was 19, something like that. “It was £15 a...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari on dating, 'Laguna Beach' reunion and that Stephen Colletti photo

0
ByKristin Cavallari is in a serious relationship amid her divorce from Jay Cutler — with herself.  The Laguna Beach alum, 33, opened up about her...
Read more
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin Gets A ‘J’ For Justin Bieber Tattooed On Ring Finger After 2nd Wedding Anniversary

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli Hailey Baldwin managed to squeeze in a tattoo appointment while in New York for Justin Bieber’s ‘SNL’ gig over the weekend. See the...
Read more
Celebrity

Ant Anstead Joins ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program After Christina Anstead Split

0
ByDory Jackson Healing on his own terms. Ant Anstead has taken a unique approach to get through his split from estranged wife Christina Anstead.The Wheeler...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bills on today? Time, TV schedule for Monday night football game in Week 6

Sports 0
ByThomas Schlarp The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Fox in a rare Monday night game for the network. It is the...
Read more

Pretrial Detainees Face Rampant Abuse In North Korea

World 0
ByJason West Pretrial detainees in North Korea regularly experience torture, sexual abuse and other harmful treatment under leader Kim Jong Un’s regime, according to a...
Read more

Biden would revamp fraying intel community

US 0
ByNatasha Bertrand and Kyle Cheney But what initially seemed like mere boredom — which demoralized intelligence officials but could potentially be managed by including pictures...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: