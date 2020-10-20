Beyonce & Kids Reunite With Family To Celebrate Solange’s Son’s 16th Birthday — Watch

By

Alyssa Norwin

Solange Knowles’ son turned 16 on Oct. 18, and his famous aunt, Beyonce, along with her cute kids, were on-hand for the celebration!

Beyonce was in full-on aunt mode when her nephew, Daniel Julez Smith, who goes by Julez, turned 16 on Oct. 18! In a video from the family get together for Julez’s birthday, Beyonce could be heard talking in the background. “I wanted to get a picture of Julez by the cake with the camera,” she said. The video featured Julez checking out one of his gifts while surrounded by a bunch of kids, and there appears to be a quick glimpse of Bey’s daughter, Rumi Carter, 3, at one point.

Julez is the son of Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles. Solange got married to Julez’s dad, Daniel Smith, when she was just 17 years old in 2004. She gave birth to Julez later that year. Solange and Daniel divorced in 2007, and she got re-married to Alan Ferguson in 2014. Unfortunately, that relationship ended after just four years, as the two split in 2019.

Fans freaked out after briefly hearing Bey in the background of Julez’s birthday video. The singer has been keeping a fairly low profile amidst the coronavirus quarantine, so any quick sighting has been enough to tide fans over for a bit. Over the summer, Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, along with their three kids (Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 3) spent a lot of time in the Hamptons. During the beachy getaways, they were photographed hanging out on luxurious yachts, at the beach and more.

Following their summer in the sun, the family spent some time in New York City. They were photographed arriving in Los Angeles earlier this month, and fans swooned over the sweet pictures of Bey carrying Sir on her back at the airport, which can be seen above. With so much time away from work due to the coronavirus this year, Bey and Jay have definitely taken advantage of all the hours spent with their little ones!

