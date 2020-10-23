Beyonce Works On Her Thighs & More In Workout Promo For Her New Ivy Park Line — Watch

By

Emily Selleck

All hail Queen Bey! Beyonce has dropped a new promo for her latest Ivy Park activewear line, and fans can’t get enough of her wearing sneakers in the bathtub.

We may be working out from home right now, but thanks to Beyonce we can do so stylishly! The singer is set to drop a new collection from her Ivy Park athleisure line in collaboration with Adidas, and released a new promo for ‘Drip 2’ — you can watch it here. The first glimpse was shared with fans on October 22, and was presented via an infomercial-style video which combined references to old-school VHS workout tapes, with slick footage of Bey modeling the clothes in a studio.

The clip featured quick cuts and interview audio. At one point, Bey could be heard saying, “I tried to make sure I got five minutes in the bathtub every day,” as the video cut to a shot of her in a bubby bath, while wearing sneakers! “It was difficult because I still got ‘mommy!’” Bey was heard saying, as the video cut to a shot of Blue Ivy, 8, peeking around her bathroom door.

“It’s her in the tub with sneakers for me,” one fan wrote in response to the clip, while another commented, “Just to be sold out in 5 seconds,” referencing how quickly her previous collections have flown off the shelves. Later in the video, Beyonce could be heard asking, “where is your beast mode?” as a smash cut of her in the studio rocking the athleisure ‘fits played on the screen. The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker also kicked her leg up while she laid on a yoga mat by a pool, and posed like a statue of a Greek goddess. Another shot even showed her mini-me Blue Ivy hitting the splits while in the studio!

Adidas described the line, which will launch on October 30, as, “a collection to inspire anyone who understands that beauty is more than physical appearance.” Bey also posed for a series of snaps which gave fans a closer look at the clothing in the line. One look featured a blue, plunging blazer, which was belted at the waist, and paired with matching, flared pants. Another look included a green crop top and tight biker shorts, along with an oversized jacket. It even came with a matching protective face mask in true 2020 form!