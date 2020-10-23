Home US Biden says Obamacare will become Bidencare
Biden says Obamacare will become Bidencare

Joe Biden on Thursday night invoked the term Bidencare when discussing his plans to build upon the Affordable Care Act, signaling his intention to rebrand former President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement.

“What I’m going to do is pass Obamacare with a public option, become Bidencare,” the Democratic nominee said.

Biden has long opposed a total government takeover of the American health care system. In the 2020 Democratic primary, he bested more-progressive opponents, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who advocated Medicare for All.

