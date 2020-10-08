Big Brother All-Stars' Tyler Crispen Reveals His Touching Reason For Joining The Franchise

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother All-Stars episode that aired on Wednesday, October 7. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother All-Stars may have lost the element of surprise in Season 22, but it hasn’t run out of heart. Things once again took a rather serious turn in an episode when a houseguest started pouring their heart out on camera about their life and giving audiences a better idea of the people they are and where they come from. This time it was Tyler Crispen opening up, and revealing the connection he has to the game via his late father.

