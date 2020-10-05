Big Brother Spoilers: Why Cody's Current Plan Could Lead To His Eviction

There’s also a chance that Cody will be saved, with Nicole Franzel winning the Head of Household. As I stated earlier, the odds of that feel pretty low, considering she’s going up against an alliance of people who have won multiple comps in Season 22 so far, but she’s been studying hard in hopes of taking over a mental competition. One would imagine that might be the competition she’d have the biggest edge with against her competitors, though it’s worth noting Nicole has not performed well in any prior mental competition this season, either. Long story short, if Cody is hoping Nicole is going to clutch out an HOH win, he may already know his game is in some real trouble.

