Big GOP donors step up to help fight Democratic Senate tsunami

By

James Arkin

Here are five takeaways from Thursday’s final campaign-finance filing deadline before the consequential Senate elections.

Big GOP donors ride to the rescue

Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC run by allies of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is flooding the zone with money in the closing weeks of the election. The group brought in $ 49.6 million in the first two weeks of October, bringing its total haul for the year to more than $ 280 million. SLF also spent more than $ 94 million in the two-week period, blitzing the map with TV ads, which is providing Republicans with desperately needed backup against Democratic spending.

The funding came almost entirely from big donors, or from unknown sources. One Nation, the dark money group aligned with SLF, added $ 27.5 million, more than half the total fundraising; $ 16 million of the rest came from six people or groups giving seven-figure checks. SLF had $ 69 million in the bank as of Oct. 14.

Senate Majority PAC, Democrats’ largest outside group, raised more than $ 24 million and spent $ 59.8 million, almost all of it on independent expenditures. SMP, which has raised $ 193.5 million this cycle, went into the final stretch of the election with $ 19.2 million in the bank.

Democrats made up ground elsewhere. Majority Forward, the nonprofit arm of SMP, spent $ 3.4 million to fund North Star, a pop-up super PAC spending in the Alaska Senate race, which has become a major target for Democrats. Both parties’ Senate campaign committees raised around $ 15 million in the time frame. But the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee took out a $ 20 million loan to help finance the final stretch of the campaign — a much larger addition than the $ 4 million loan from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The DSCC has $ 31.8 million in the bank for the final weeks of the campaign, compared with $ 18.3 million for the NRSC.

Dems’ disparity grows in closing weeks

Democrats held an enormous advantage in candidate fundraising and spending in the third quarter of this year, and they continued to steamroll Republicans in the first two weeks of October.

In the 14 most competitive races on the map, Democratic candidates raised more than $ 84 million in the two-week period, more than double the $ 41 million combined from Republican senators and challengers. Democrats put the money to good use: Their campaigns spent $ 128 million in that time frame, compared with $ 69 million for the GOP.

The candidate-to-candidate disparity is critical because campaigns are guaranteed significantly better rates on TV ads than outside groups. The larger the disparity between campaigns, the more money it takes from outside groups to match the level of communication on TV. In several cases, the disparity remained massive. In Alaska, Democratic-backed independent Al Gross outraised GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan by a 6-to-1 margin; in Mississippi, Democrat Mike Espy outraised GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by a 45-to-1 margin; in Iowa, Democrat Theresa Greenfield more than tripled GOP Sen. Joni Ernst, raising $ 7.1 million compared with $ 1.9 million.

In one of the bigger surprises of the period, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan more than doubled the haul from Republican John James, who has been a powerhouse fundraiser among his party’s candidates. Peters raised $ 7.4 million compared with $ 3.5 million for James, though the Republican still has a large cash advantage for the closing stretch.