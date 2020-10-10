Home Celebrity Bill Burr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Hosting...
Bill Burr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Hosting ‘SNL’

Erin Silvia

Bill Burr is gearing up to host the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time with country singer Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. Here are five things you should know about him.

Bill Burr, 52, is proving his successful career is getting even bigger with a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live! The stand up comedian and actor will be taking the iconic comedy sketch show’s NYC stage on Oct. 10 and showing off his comedic and acting skills to viewers across the globe, which is sure to be exciting. He’ll be joined by country singer Morgan Wallen, who has been announced as the musical artist that night, and although the characters he’ll play on the series have yet to be seen, Bill’s impressive background in the industry make him the perfect host.

Here are five things you should know about Bill and his rise to the top.

1.) He created and stars in the animated Netflix show, F is for Family. It follows a dysfunctional Irish-American family in the suburbs of the fictional town of Rustvale, Pennsylvania in the 1970s and he plays the main character of husband and dad, Francis “Frank” Murphy. The successful series started in 2015 and just released its fourth season in June 2020. On Oct. 1, Deadline announced it had been renewed for a fifth and final season. Other notable actors who star in it include Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell.

2.) He started out in comedy and eventually branched out into acting. After working in warehouses when he was younger, he became involved in comedy in 1992 and moved from his home state of Massachusetts to New York City in 1994. In addition to stand up work, he began appearing in television shows, comedy specials, and films throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Some of his most memorable acting roles include Ryan Callahan in the 1996 sitcom Townies and Patrick Kuby in the AMC drama Breaking Bad from 2011-2013.

Bill Burr
Bill Burr started his comedy career in 1992. (AP)

3.) His successful bi-weekly podcast, Monday Morning Podcast, is on a network he co-founded in 2012. The network, All Things Comedy, which was also founded by comedian Al Madrigal, is home to a long list of comedy podcasts. Before he created it, Bill has been independently recording his podcast since 2007. On it, he openly talks about his past and present experiences as well as current events, sports, and more. He also gives advice to listeners who submit questions.

4.) He has impressive hobbies. In his spare time, Bill likes to play the drums and has long been influenced by heavy metal music. He is also a licensed helicopter pilot.

Bill Burr
Bill Burr will be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time on Oct. 10, 2020. (AP)

5.) He’s married with kids. Bill and Nia Hill got hitched in 2013 and share two kids together. Their daughter, Lola was born in 2017 and their son was born in June 2020.

