Bill Cosby's team shares new photo after his mug shot goes viral 'to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing OK'

Bill Cosby flashes a smile in his latest prison mug shot.

The disgraced star of The Cosby Show, who’s serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault, has a new photo on file with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. In it, the 83-year-old grins as he looks down — presumably due to his blindness. The once-celebrated entertainer had a mask around his neck, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and his hair is the wildest we’ve seen. It’s white and gray and unruly.

After the mug shot became a trending topic, with a mixture of reactions from slamming him to expressing sympathy, another new image of the incarcerated star, taken by his publicist, was posted on Cosby’s Twitter. It was noted that the photo was taken during a virtual video conference, and it was shared “to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic.”

Cosby also smiled in that photo and wore his mask around his neck. His hair was less wild.

In September 2018, Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, his one-time friend and a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004. She testified that he drugged her as well — part of a pattern many more women, approximately 60 in total, have publicly accused him of.

During his trial, at which several other accusers testified, Cosby — once beloved and known as “America’s Dad” —was also deemed a “sexually violent predator.” The classification means he must undergo counseling for the rest of his life and his name will appear on the sex-offender registry.

Bill Cosby shares a smile in his latest mug shot. (Screenshot: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections)

Cosby has maintained his innocence amid all allegations and is appealing his conviction. In a November 2019 interview, he called his conviction a “set up” and suggested the jurors were paid off. And, despite being old and in failing health, he vowed not to show remorse when he’s up for parole next year — even if it means he’ll do the entire 10-year sentence.

“They’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” Cosby told National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com. “I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Cosby, aka Inmate No. NN7687, is in general population and gets assistance from other prisoners, who act as helpers because he’s legally blind. He’s called his small cell his “penthouse,” and gives inspirational lectures to empower and educate other Black inmates — despite being famously hard on Black men pre-incarceration.

Cosby’s wife of 56 years, Camille, has backed him throughout the many allegations surfacing against him. She recently doubled down on comparing what she called “unproven” sexual assault claims against the comedian to the brutal 1955 murder of Emmett Till. She also suggested the #MeToo movement is racist. (Cosby has called himself as a “political prisoner” and compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi and Mandela.)

While Camille speaks to her husband daily, they decided she won’t visit him in prison.

Cosby’s appeal will be heard by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 1.

This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020, at 3:02 p.m. ET and has been updated to include new information.

