Home Celebrity Bill Murray Thinks He Could Moderate the Next Presidential Debate – With...
Celebrity

Bill Murray Thinks He Could Moderate the Next Presidential Debate – With Enough Coffee (Video)

0

Fox Business Network viewers got a surprise Tuesday when actor Bill Murray showed up on “The Claman Countdown.”

Murray appeared behind contributor Robert Wolf during a segment, sitting on the couch and reading a magazine while his friend was introduced to about the upcoming election.

“I think he really wants to promote his new Apple TV show,” joked Wolf, who called in from Martha’s Vinyard. (Murray’s new film, “On the Rocks,” is exclusive to Apple TV+.)

The actor chatted with host Liz Claman for a while, discussing politics himself. She suggested if Murray moderated the next presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, “we could actually get some answers on some serious stuff from both candidates.”

“After a couple cups of coffee I think I could do it,” he suggested.

From there, Claman went on to discuss the announcement from Trump that stimulus talks will be halted until after the election. The stock market took a sharp dip following the president’s tweet with the declaration.

Murray, who is known to pull surprise appearances and photobombs in public, continued to thumb through his magazine while the host and contributor spoke about what Biden’s strategy should be now.

- Advertisement -

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Read original story Bill Murray Thinks He Could Moderate the Next Presidential Debate – With Enough Coffee (Video) At TheWrap

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEddie Van Halen: 5 Things To Know About The Legendary Guitarist Dead At 65
Next articleVandal Arrested After Destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Star (Again)

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen: 5 Things To Know About The Legendary Guitarist Dead At 65

0
Erin Silvia Eddie Van Halen, of the greatest guitarists of all time, is dead. The Van Halen co-founder passed away after a battle with throat...
Read more
Celebrity

Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65: Celebrities React

0
Johnni Macke In loving memory. Celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of Van Halen cofounder Eddie Van Halen, who died at age...
Read more
Celebrity

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf & More Celebs Mourn The Death Of Rock Legend: Our Hearts Are ‘Broken’

0
Erin Silvia Eddie Van Halen’s son and band member, Wolf, shared a heart-wrenching message about the loss of the ‘best father’ he ‘could ever ask...
Read more
Celebrity

Dolly Parton, 74, In Talks To Pose For ‘Playboy’ 42 Years After Being On The Cover

0
bshilliday Dolly Parton is gearing up for her big 75th birthday, and she’s in talks do to a shoot for ‘Playboy’ to celebrate. She says...
Read more
Celebrity

Jason Priestley and More '90210’ Stars Deny Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact Claim

0
Sarah Hearon A misunderstanding that could’ve been solved over Mega burgers? Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and more former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars spoke out after...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeremy Clarkson punched Top Gear producer following 'huge pressure' says James May

0
James May, 56, explained that his Top Gear colleague Jeremy Clarkson, 60, got into a heated argument with a BBC producer on set after...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid-19: NHS tests threatened by Roche supply chain failing

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesCoronavirus swabs and other key NHS tests are under threat after a supply chain failure at a major diagnostics company. Swiss pharmaceutical...
Read more

5 Graphics Settings Worth Tweaking in Every PC Game

Tech 0
Whitson Gordon The human eye has a relatively wide field of view—you can see someone approaching from the side through your peripheral vision. When you're...
Read more

Nobel-Prize Winning Black Hole Researcher Holds a Map of Stars in Her Mind

Science 0
Ivan Couronne, AFP For US astronomer Andrea Ghez, who won this year's Nobel Physics Prize, what makes black holes so fascinating is how tricky they...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: