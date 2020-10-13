Home Weird Black 'crafts' filmed hovering over Earth by ISS before making unusual manoeuvre
Weird

Black 'crafts' filmed hovering over Earth by ISS before making unusual manoeuvre

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Simon Green)

Several unusual objects spotted hovering above Earth from the International Space Station have sparked a wave of conspiracies – with some even claiming the poor quality of the video points to a cover-up.

Christine was watching the ISS live feed on October 11 when she noticed several mysterious black shapes on the camera.

She sent in her findings to YouTube conspiracy theorist MrMBB333 who shared his thoughts a video that has since been seen more than 80,000 times.

It shows a dark blurry object moving back and forth above Earth as at least two other even blurrier shapes appear around it.

The shape then makes a “manoeuvre” to dart up into space.

The black object hovering above Earth

“You can see it making a manoeuvre of like nothing on Earth that I have seen,” the uploader says in the video.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, this is very unique.

“It makes a circular manoeuvre and then goes straight up at a high rate of speed.”

- Advertisement -

In the caption to the video, MrMBB333 called the objects “mysterious black craft”.

UFOs ‘spotted’ from ISS

And it sparked a furious debate among viewers as to what they could be.

“They do not move like a machine but more like living organisms,” one bizarrely suggested.

Another claimed it could be the infamous Black Knight satellite – referencing the conspiracy theory that there is a spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin orbiting the Earth and NASA is engage in a cover-up.

The International Space Station
The incident was captured on the ISS’s live feed

Many pointed out it looked like “bugs on the lens”, although such a possibility would be impossible in space.

But there were some plausible explanations as well. One sceptic said: “It’s just some stuff on the outside of the window.”

And another suggested: “Probably just space junk.”

The footage comes just days another object was seen hurtling at “high-speed” past the ISS.

McDonald’s worker shares favourite item on the menu that’s only available to staff

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCarlos Correa clubs fifth homer of the postseason in Game 2 of the ALCS
Next articleUK to Host the World's First Virtual Grief Festival this October

RELATED ARTICLES

Weird

Doll 'possessed by demons' cried 'real tears' as ghost hunters searched bar

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Lydia Morris, Joseph Wilkes) A terrifying haunted doll possessed by demons began crying "freshwater" tears as she became upset as ghost hunters searched for...
Read more
Weird

Google Earth frenzy as '60ft man-made disc' exposed by melting Antarctic ice

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Simon Green) A Google Earth conspiracy theorist is convinced he has found a man-made flying saucer emerging from the melting ice in Antarctica. YouTuber MrMBB333...
Read more
Weird

Mum convinced 'late nan's spirit' is with her after filming mysterious shape

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A mum was convinced she saw her late nan's spirit after catching a mysterious white shape floating in the air on camera. Katie...
Read more
Weird

Facebook mocked after it bans onion advert for being 'overtly sexual'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (James Caven) Facebook has been ridiculed after it banned an onion advert for being “overtly sexual”. The social media giant blocked the post because its...
Read more
Weird

Google Maps captures mystery police van crash as vehicle left on its side

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) Google Maps can be useful when you want to meet up with pals at a new pub they’ve found, or if you...
Read more
Weird

Killer whales ramming small boats off coast of Spain in 'orchestrated' attacks

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) Baffled scientists are trying to work out why killer whales seem to have declared war on Spanish fishing boats. Since July, experts have...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Max Fried's Game 1 gem had shades of another Braves lefty's NLCS brilliance

Sports 0
Tom Gatto It doesn't require a lot of squinting to notice similarities: Tall, left-handed, big curveball.Look at the Braves' Max Fried this MLB postseason, and...
Read more

Barrett avoids Democrats' questions on Obamacare, abortion

US 0
Marianne LeVine and Andrew Desiderio “If I express a view on a precedent one way or another … it signals to litigants that I may...
Read more

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host explains why he turned down lunch with Rod Stewart and wife

Celebrity 0
Chris Evans, 54, revealed he had a one-on-one interview with legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star Rod Stewart, 75, but when the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: