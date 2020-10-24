Black Ops Cold War had the most downloaded Call of Duty beta ever

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta was the most downloaded in franchise history, Activision has said.

Activision did not reveal how many downloads it saw, but we do know it beats out the previous record holder, the beta for Infinity Ward’s 2019 first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Thanks #BlackOpsColdWar fans everywhere, you?ve made the Multiplayer Beta the most downloaded in Call of Duty history. pic.twitter.com/ETLyRWkIwr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 22, 2020

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

It perhaps doesn’t come as much of a surprise to learn Black Ops Cold War is the biggest Call of Duty beta ever, given it launched at the tail end of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One’s life and so had an enormous install base to appeal to.

It also launched in open beta form, and offered a raft of bonuses to players to encourage them to give it a shot, such as an exclusive sub-machine gun blueprint for use in the full game, and Agent Adler as a playable character in Call of Duty: Mobile (which has just announced it’s been downloaded by over 300 million people).

[embedded content] This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

It’s been interesting to watch the reception to the Black Ops Cold War beta. Hot topics include Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM), cheating already, and… bushes.

- Advertisement -

My take: I had a blast playing the beta on some maps and game modes, whereas others were a real turn off. I’m looking forward to getting properly stuck in to Treyarch’s shooter when it comes out next month.