Black Widow: Is Natasha Romanoff alive? The 3 ways Black Widow could still be alive

Black Widow is one of the most important members of The Avengers, given she is the glue which helps to keep them together when the chips are down. She has always been incredibly mysterious, with an ability to fight and a past which has remained in the dark. The new Black Widow movie was expected to reveal some intimate details about the hero – but could she be alive?

Marvel fans will remember the tragic end to which Black Widow came. In a moment of bravery, she sacrificed herself in order to retrieve the Soul Stone, taking the place of Hawkeye and plunging to her death. In order to take the stone, a soul must be exchanged for a soul, and previously, Thanos had sacrificed his own daughter Gamora in order to obtain the stone, as seen in Avengers: Infinity War. However, in Avengers: Endgame, it was Natasha who felt the effects of the stone’s requirements as they visited the past to gain the stone. READ MORE: Freddie Mercury wife: Did Freddie Mercury ever have a wife and child?

As a result of her sacrifice Clint Barton was able to return home to his family after the effects of The Blip were reversed. However, is Natasha Romanoff still alive, and how could this be true? According to Reddit, there are three main theories as to how she could still be alive. The first involves Captain America who, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, gives up his life in this time and returns to the war years, where he can be with his beloved Agent Peggy Carter.

Some have suggested Cap negotiated with Death, who was embodied in the Red Skull, to exchange his own soul for Natasha's, meaning he would die with Peggy while she would return to life. Another theory on the forum, which is a little more bombastic, relates to the upcoming Black Widow movie. In those films, Natasha goes to meet her 'family,' in the form of 'sister' Yelena Belova, who we meet in the trailer and is played by Florence Pugh. From the comics, Yelena is another Black Widow, as she is a trained spy and assassin whose training came from the Red Room.

She takes over the moniker of Black Widow from Natasha, and becomes an ally of SHIELD in the comics. However, she is also initially an enemy of Natasha, and attempts to kill her, but soon they become allies before she becomes involved in SHIELD and other agencies. In the film, however, she is called "sis" by Natasha, so this is likely to suggest they trained together in the film version of this character. The next person we see acting friendly and close with Natasha is Rachel Weisz's character, Melina.

From previous interviews and snippets of information released by Marvel, her character has been revealed to be another Black Widow, a spy trained in the Red Room who was also involved in a scientific experiment. The second theory is, therefore, the person who gives their soul is actually another Black Widow, given the large number of assassins there are, which has been arranged by Natasha in the upcoming Marvel film. The final theory, however, relates to the Skrulls, a shape-shifting race who were saved by Captain Marvel in the film. One idea has been that a Skrull became Natasha in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

This is when Black Widow is expected to be set, so it could be the real Natasha went back to Russia to fix some ‘unfinished business,’ while the Skrull Natasha continued life as seen in Avengers: Infinity War. Then, when The Snap took place, the real Natasha disappeared, while the Skrull Natasha continued as her for the events of Avengers: Endgame, after which Natasha could return. This is a pretty wild theory and one which has not been spoken about by many, however it would certainly be explained if and when the Black Widow movie finally hits the big screen. Black Widow is to be released on May 7, 2021

