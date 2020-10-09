Home Celebrity Blake Jenner Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ For Ex-Wife Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims &...
Celebrity

Blake Jenner Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ For Ex-Wife Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims & Says He Was A ‘Victim’ Too

0

Cassie Gill

Melissa Benoist’s ex Blake Jenner wrote a lengthy and emotional statement on Instagram, acknowledging the ‘pain’ he ‘inflicted’ on her.

Blake Jenner, 28, is coming forward about allegations made by his ex-wife Melissa Benoist, 32. “I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner—emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” the Glee alum posted in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 8, referencing Melissa who he “fell in love with” at just 20 years old. “As great as the love that was shared between us, the shared brokenness that stemmed from our childhoods proved to be greater,” he explained.

The actor then accused Melissa of abusing him, as well. “It is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends,” he alleged, detailing an incident in which he “threw” a phone at the Supergirl star that left him in “a state of shock. He went on to explain that they sought professional help. “As a result, my former partner and I began to see a therapist together, but despite numerous attempts to work our issues out, we would find ourselves stuck in this toxic cycle that our relationship became,” he added.

“The mental and emotional abuse began at the start of our relationship,” he wrote, going on to detail how Melissa allegedly abused him. “I was scratched. I was slapped…I was punched in the face, which caused a trip to the hospital to treat my broken nose. I, too, have had to conceal and make up lies about many visible injuries I had incurred throughout the relationship,” he claimed, explaining that his behavior towards Melissa came from a “false sense of masculinity that I felt the need to uphold.”

Melissa and Blake — who met on Glee — were married from 2015 – 2017. Last year, she came forward as a victim of abuse. “He was a magnanimous person, who didn’t really give you a choice not to be drawn to him…He could be charming, funny, manipulative, devious…” she explained, not naming him. “He loved me. I thought I loved him, and I was going to make it work…None of that registered as abuse, because I was worried about how he felt at that point, to even comprehend how it even affected me,” she also said in the lengthy Nov. 2019 video.

“In retrospect, I see that each red flag followed a very clear path on things becoming violent…the stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she detailed. “I learned to lock myself in rooms but quickly stopped because the door was inevitably broken down. I learned to not value any of my property — replaceable and irreplaceable. I learned not to value myself.” Melissa since tied the knot with her Supergirl co-star Chris Wood, 31, back in Sept. 2019.

If you or someone you love is suffering for domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or go to the website for more information. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Blake and Melissa for comment on this story.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleZia Consulting Awarded 2020 ASG Technologies' Partner of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year
Next articleThe Chase fans gobsmacked by Ben's 'didgeridoo' fail

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With David Foster

0
View photosKatharine McPhee and David Foster are starting a new chapter in their love story. The 36-year-old Smash alum is pregnant with her and the...
Read more
Celebrity

Fern Britton opens up to fans in life update as she addresses problem at home 'I am stuck'

0
Fern Britton, 63, has admitted she was unfortunately “stuck”, as she addressed an issue that came up at home last night. The former This...
Read more
Celebrity

Sharon Osbourne Reflects on Past Suicide Attempt: It Was a 'Difficult' Time

0
Meredith Nardino Speaking from the heart. Sharon Osbourne opened up about a challenging time in her life and her personal mental health journey in honor...
Read more
Celebrity

‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton & More Deny Their Involvement In Reported Stripper Scandal

0
Jade Boren Two ‘RHOA’ stars allegedly got frisky with a male stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. Four cast members have already come forward to...
Read more
Celebrity

Milo Ventimiglia Declares His ‘This Is Us’ Character Jack Pearson ‘Would Never’ Vote For Donald Trump

0
bshilliday This won’t go down well with ‘This Is Us’ Trump viewers. Star Milo Ventimiglia has declared that his lead character Jack is pro-Biden and...
Read more
Celebrity

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks Instagram records after endorsing Biden-Harris for president: 'Always speak your truth'

0
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Thursday toasted to his reaching a milestone of 200 million followers on Instagram, which makes him the most followed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Head Out on the Track in the All New Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC

Gaming 0
Antonela, Senior Brand Community Manager, 505 GamesHi, everyone! I’m here today to provide a quick update on what’s going on in our sim racing...
Read more

Anthony Davis' trade request was an absolute mess — and it gave the Lakers star everything he wanted

Sports 0
Jordan Greer When Anthony Davis takes the floor for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, he will be playing for a championship,...
Read more

Melania Trump pregnant: Donald Trump's savage jibe about First Lady unveiled

World 0
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are hoping to revive the Republican's presidential campaign after a rocky start. Vice President Joe Biden leads...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: