Home Celebrity Blake Jenner Takes ‘Responsibility’ for Ex Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims
Celebrity

Blake Jenner Takes ‘Responsibility’ for Ex Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims

0

Erin Crabtree

His side of the story. Nearly one year after Melissa Benoist claimed that she was in an abusive relationship at one point, her ex-husband, Blake Jenner, spoke out about the allegations, confirming that she was referring to their marriage.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner—emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” the actor, 28, wrote in a lengthy statement shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 8.

After detailing an incident in which he threw a phone at the 32-year-old Supergirl star’s face, Jenner accused Benoist of being abusive too. “It is important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends,” he claimed. “As a result, my former partner and I began to see a therapist together, but despite numerous attempts to work our issues out, we would find ourselves stuck in this toxic cycle that our relationship became.”

The Edge of Seventeen actor blamed his own behavior on “this false sense of masculinity that I felt the need to uphold” and alleged that the Glee alums shared a “brokenness that stemmed from our childhoods.”

Jenner, who referred to himself as a “victim,” then claimed that “the mental and emotional abuse” he allegedly suffered began “at the start of our relationship” and included threats about job opportunities and his female costars. “I was scratched. I was slapped,” he wrote. “I was punched in the face, which caused a trip to the hospital to treat my broken nose. I, too, have had to conceal and make up lies about many visible injuries I had incurred throughout the relationship.”

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood attend the 15th Annual Oscar Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival, Opening Night Gala, on August 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The What/If alum alleged that he has “worked on my personal issues” since his 2016 split from Benoist and insisted that he does not want to “drag her down in any way.”

Jenner then expressed remorse toward the Waco alum. “I am sorry,” he continued. “There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again. I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love.”

The exes tied the knot in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017. She moved on with her Supergirl costar Chris Wood, whom she married in September 2019. The couple announced the birth of son Huxley last month.

- Advertisement -

Benoist opened up about her past experience with domestic violence in November 2019, though she never named Jenner as her abuser. “The stark truth is, I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head butted, pinched until my skin broke, shoved into a wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she alleged in an Instagram video at the time.

The actress admitted to reacting in the moment. “I experienced firsthand that violence begets violence,” she said. “I started fighting back because rage is contagious.”

Benoist concluded that “breaking the cycle was the most rewarding, empowering choice I’ve ever made for myself” while noting that she “will be healing from this for the rest of my life.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Benoist’s rep for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. 

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEngland boss Gareth Southgate has Calvert-Lewin and Grealish headache after Wales win

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Tory Lanez Charged With Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: Rapper Faces 22 Years In Prison

0
bshilliday Torey Lanez is looking at some serious prison time, as he has now officially been charged with assaulting a ‘female friend,’ in connection with...
Read more
Celebrity

Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' amid breast cancer battle 'Been her absolute rock'

0
"I am completely devastated, it's been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact," she expressed to the...
Read more
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Blows Up on Kylie and Corey Gamble During Family Trip

0
Nicholas Hautman After watching the now-infamous physical altercation between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian for the first time, Kris Jenner decided to book a trip...
Read more
Celebrity

Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood

0
Larry David Marries Ashley Underwood | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageLarry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwoodthis link is to an...
Read more
Celebrity

Ashley Underwood: 5 Things To Know About Larry David’s Gorgeous New Wife

0
Cassie Gill ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Larry David is off the market! The 73-year-old married Ashley Underwood — who he met through mutual friends Isla...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Garraway details heartbreaking home plans for sick husband he has never seen

0
"So I then thought, we've got to go more long-term, planting things that were going to take longer to bear fruit." Kate went on to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Blake Jenner Takes ‘Responsibility’ for Ex Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree His side of the story. Nearly one year after Melissa Benoist claimed that she was in an abusive relationship at one point, her...
Read more

England boss Gareth Southgate has Calvert-Lewin and Grealish headache after Wales win

Sports 0
England manager Gareth Southgate heavily rotated his squad for the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley Stadium and now he has a selection headache...
Read more

‘I’d be pretty pissed off’: Meadows angers staff as he cozies up to Trump

US 0
Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw Instead, his management has left many inside the White House frustrated, including, at times, Trump himself, according to interviews...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: