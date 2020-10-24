Blake Lively Jokes She ‘Can’t Believe’ She’s ‘Still Married’ To Ryan Reynolds After Birthday Pie Fiasco

By

Cassie Gill

Blake Lively revealed Ryan Reynolds passed on a cake in favor of ‘birthday pie’ for his celebration! Ryan looked so happy as he smiled in a sweet candid photo.

Blake Lively, 33, is wife of the year! The Gossip Girl alum made husband Ryan Reynolds‘ 44th birthday extra special as she presented him with his go-to dessert: pie. Rocking a pair of oven mitts, Blake presented the warm candle lit treat to Ryan, who sported an ear-to-ear grin. “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles @vancityreynolds that’s who,” she wrote in her hilarious caption, tagging Atlanta’s Southern Baked Pie Company.

In the next photo, Blake revealed that her husband of eight years decided to start eating the cake with the birthday candles still lit. “Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married,” she joked in her caption. It appeared that the Deadpool actor had somewhat of a buffet going on, with three additional pies — including one pumpkin — displayed on a counter top. Ryan has been staying busy in Atlanta, Georgia where he’s currently filming Netflix movie Red Notice with Gal Gadot, 35.

It’s no surprise to see Ryan enjoying pie for his birthday, as he’s well-known to frequent Aphrodite’s Organic Café & Pie Shop when he’s home in Vancouver, B.C. The Green Lantern star is specifically a fan of the shop’s apple pie, which he once admitted to “smuggling” across the U.S./Canada border. “My wife is a foodie [and] she loves these Apple pies that they make in Vancouver where I grew up,” he explained on British talk show The Graham Norton Show back in 2016.

“We were heading back down to the states and we were crossing the border — and you aren’t allowed to cross the border with vegetables…basically he just looked at me…and said, ‘go ahead.’ And I was on my past the border eating pie at the next stop,” he hilariously added. Ryan and Blake — who began their romance after meeting back in 2011 while shooting Green Lantern — are well-known for their love of sweets! The couple pioneered the rustic dessert table trend at their romantic Charleston wedding, where guests were treated to a vanilla-and-sour-cream wedding cake (with an earl grey-milk chocolate buttercream), s’mores bars, espresso beans, blueberry tarts and more in photos shared with Martha Stewart Living.

Blake has been an avid baker throughout her life, which later inspired her to start her now-shuttered lifestyle site Preserve back in 2014. The Age of Adaline actress is also one of the few to collaborate with celebrity favorite bakery Sprinkles (founded by Cupcake Wars host Candace Nelson), coming up with the “Lively’s S’more Cupcakes” flavor that’s still a hit years later.

Outside of the birthday celebration, Blake and Ryan — who are parents to kids Betty, 1, Inez, 4, and James, 5 — also got their votes in for the upcoming presidential election. The couple proudly posted a photo afterwards, revealing that it was Canadian-born Ryan’s first time voting in the United States. “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly,” Blake joked in her caption. The post later went viral after a bare-foot Blake hilariously doodled a pair of sandals on her feet, tagging red-sole shoe designer Christian Louboutin.