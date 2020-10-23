Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline: From Meeting On Set To 3 Babies & More

By

Julia Teti

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a true, everlasting Hollywood romance! Take a walk down memory lane through this timeline of the couple’s relationship!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are without a doubt one of the most successful couples in Hollywood — and not just because of their incredible résumés! These two, who’ve known each other for over a decade, are one of the most beloved pairs in the entertainment industry, and for good reason. Blake, 33, and Ryan, 43, have a love that is so sweet and adorable.

They don’t just love each other, they’re best friends. It’s so clear anytime these love birds talk about one another, are seen out and about, or poke fun at each other on social media that Blake and Ryan have such a unique, special bond that is completely unbreakable. Now, we’re taking a look back at the couple’s romance from the start to now!

Sparks On Set

It all started back in 2010 when Blake and Ryan met each other on the set of the movie Green Lantern. Blake played Ryan’s love interest in the movie, which told the origin story of the iconic comic book character. At the time of filming, both Blake and Ryan were with other people. Blake was dating her Gossip Girl co-star, Penn Badgley, while Ryan was married to actress Scarlett Johansson. Ryan and Blake clearly had chemistry in the movie, and that connection would transform into something more romantic.

The Romance Goes Public

By the autumn of 2011, Ryan and Blake took their relationship public. At this point, Blake and Penn were no longer dating and Ryan and Scarlett were officially divorced. The pair were fairly reticent to share details about their relationship, and their romance was actually confirmed by a source close to the couple — not the pair themselves. But it was very clear from the start how important their privacy was.

Wedding Bells

- Advertisement -

In September 2012, Ryan and Blake exchanged ‘I dos’ at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in front of their loved ones. Years after getting married, Blake and Ryan publicly shared that they were incredibly embarrassed by their decision to get married at what was once a slave plantation. “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Ryan shared in an August 2020 interview with Fast Company.

Married At The Met Gala

Nearly two years after tying the knot, it was so clear to longtime fans of the stars that they were still in the honeymoon phase. The couple attended the 2014 Met Gala in May of that year. Blake looked absolutely radiant, and Ryan could hardly keep his eyes — or hands — off of his stunning wife! Coincidentally, it was the first time that the two hit the red carpet as a couple.

First-Time Parents

Just two years after Blake and Ryan exchanged their vows, Blake announced that the couple was expecting their first child together. Mere months after Blake shared the exciting news on her since-deleted life-style blog, she and Ryan welcomed their first child, a daughter named James, in January 2015. But the family of three would gain another member not long after James was welcomed into the world.

A Family Of Four

In April 2016, it was confirmed that Blake and Ryan were expecting their second child together. Roughly five months later, the couple became a family of four with the birth of their daughter Inez in September. After Inez was born, both Blake and Ryan took some time with their daughters before heading back to work. In 2018, Blake flexed her dramatic muscles in A Simple Favor while Ryan donned his superhero costume for the 2018 sequel to Deadpool. Following their tremendous success, the couple relaxed with their daughters, and had a surprise in store for fans!

The More The Merrier

In May 2019, Blake debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the premiere of Ryan’s 2019 film Detective Pikachu. Blake positively glowed in her yellow dress, and Ryan looked so proud to have his wife by his side. The couple quietly welcomed their third daughter in autumn 2019. Although the baby’s name was kept under wraps for months, fans took notice of the couple’s pal, Taylor Swift‘s, song “Betty” from her July 2019 album folklore. The lyrics shouted out Blake and Ryan’s two older daughters, with the title of the tune revealing their third daughter’s name!