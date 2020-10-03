Home Celebrity Blake Shelton Wishes His ‘Special Lady’ Gwen Stefani A Happy 51st Birthday...
Blake Shelton Wishes His ‘Special Lady’ Gwen Stefani A Happy 51st Birthday In Sweet Tribute

Erin Silvia

Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of himself serenading girlfriend Gwen Stefani alongside a touching birthday message for the beauty.

Blake Shelton, 44, gave a shout out to his long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani on her 51st birthday on Oct. 3 and it was the cutest post ever. The country singer shared a gorgeous Instagram photo that showed him playing an acoustic guitar in what appeared to be a corn field as the blonde beauty held onto one of his arms and had a huge smile on her face. “It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could…” he wrote in the caption for the post.

Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton’s birthday message to Gwen Stefani. (Courtesy of Instagram)

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the birthday tribute with their own well wishes for Gwen and their love of Blake’s love! Beautiful couple,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “my eyes are raining.” “Awe so cute!” a third exclaimed while a fourth said, “You both are lucky! Finding your missing puzzle piece is priceless.”

Blake’s birthday love for Gwen comes just a few weeks after he called the No Doubt singer his “inspiration” at the ACM Awards. “Thank you, Gwen Stefani, for encouraging me to keep doing this and inspiring me and continuing to be my inspiration,” the hunk said in his speech after winning Single of the Year. The ACM Awards is also the place where the couple performed their song “Happy Anywhere” together for the first time.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton posing on the red carpet of a previous event. (AP)

The duet was first released on July 24 and they both looked great during the epic and intimate performance as they gazed into each other’s eyes while sitting on stools and looking so in love. They also showed off their perfect sense of style with Gwen in a white denim jacket and matching Daisy Dukes and Blake in a navy blue button-down shirt and matching jeans. Their vocals were also on point as they sang about being  “happy anywhere with you.”

Gwen and Blake’s latest song isn’t the first one they teamed up on since they first started dating in 2015. They also released “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” in 2016 and the Christmas tune “You Made It Feel Like Christmas” in 2017. They also released the “Nobody but You” in Jan. 2020.

Source:Celebrity News

