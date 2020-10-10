Bloober Team's dual-reality survival horror The Medium gets December release date

Bloober Team, the developer behind the likes of Layers of Fear and Observer, will be bringing its dual-survival reality horror The Medium to Xbox Series X/S and PC on 10th December.

The Medium (which was initially announced for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii U back in 2012 before dramatically changing course), casts players as the psychically gifted Marianne – a woman who’s been haunted by visions of a child’s murder for years – who travels to an abandoned hotel resort in a bid to find answers.

Notably, it’s Bloober’s first stab at third-person horror (as it discussed in more detail when we spoke earlier this year) and its semi-fixed camera, combined with a soundtrack created by legendary composer Akira Yamaoka, gives the experience something of a Silent Hill vibe.

That’s compounded still further by its central gameplay mechanic, in which Marianne is able to hop between two planes of existence – here, the spirit world and the real world – to see events from different perspectives at any time, enabling Bloober to go big on its familiar brand of spatially impossible, psychedelic horror in the process.

Bloober’s release date trailer is heavy on the atmospherics but less so on the gameplay, but the studio previously released a four-minute look at how The Medium will play out, and it’s worth a glimpse if you’re eager to learn more.