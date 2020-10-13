Home Celebrity Blue Ivy, 8, Gives Grandma Tina Knowles A Spooky Halloween Makeover: See...
Blue Ivy, 8, Gives Grandma Tina Knowles A Spooky Halloween Makeover: See Blue’s Expert Makeup Skills

Jenna Lemoncelli

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 8-year-old daughter turned Tina Knowles into a ‘grandma skeleton’ over the weekend! See her amazing Halloween look!

Blue Ivy Carter may be a makeup artist when she’s older! — Just ask grandma Tina Knowles, who received the VIP beauty treatment from Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s 8-year-old daughter on October 10. Blue transformed the fashion designer, 66, into a spooky skeleton by using black makeup to create two circles around Tina’s eyes, scars on her forehead and a stitched mouth.

“My Blue is a great make up artist! She made me into Grandma Skeleton!!,” Tina wrote alongside a closeup selfie of her finished look. Fans filled the comments with praise for Blue Ivy and her skillful beauty hands.

“Future movie makeup artist… that’s pretty good for her age!,” one of Tina’s 2.7 million followers wrote under her post. “Blue’s got better skills than most of us,” another added. “Blue did a great job!,” one fan wrote in the comments, noting that the Carters are “one talented and artistic family.” We couldn’t agree more!

Blue Ivy Carter & Tina Knowles
Blue Ivy Carter & Tina Knowles sitting court side at an NBA game. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Beyonce and JAY-Z also share 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who made a surprise appearance in their mom’s new visual album, Black Is King, released in July. That same month, Tina took to social media to gush over her granddaughters. Alongside a family portrait that showed Tina, Beyonce, Blue and Rumi wearing matching floral dresses, Tina wrote: “My granddaughter might just be my height when I see her again ! This was 8 months ago. She is so darn tall, legs for days!!! and only 8 years old Rum’s legs are long too.”

The 24-time Grammy-winner and the rap legend spent most of their summer in the Hamptons, New York, with Tina. The family was spotted enjoying yacht days and other outings on the east coast amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Bey and JAY were most recently photographed on September 21, grabbing a low key dinner at Scarpetta, a popular Italian spot in New York’s meatpacking district.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

