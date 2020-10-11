Home Sports Blues sign Torey Krug to seven-year, $45.5 million deal
Blues sign Torey Krug to seven-year, $45.5 million deal

0

ST. LOUIS — With free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo‘s future in St. Louis uncertain, the Blues made a huge move Friday night to shore up their blueline corps.

The team announced Friday that it has signed longtime Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug to a seven-year, $ 45.5 million deal.

Krug, 29, has spent his entire NHL career in Boston, playing in 523 games while tallying 67 goals and 270 assists. Last season with the Bruins, he scored nine goals and added 40 assists in 61 games. He has played in 75 career playoff games while recording 52 points.

With Krug in the fold, the Blues now have four left-handed shooting defenseman signed to one-way contracts for the 2020-21 season, as the former Bruin joins Carl Gunnarsson, Niko Mikkola and Marco Scandella. Vince Dunn, another left-handed shooting defenseman, is a restricted free agent, while reigning Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich is signed to a two-way deal but could contribute at the NHL level this season. Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk and Colton Parayko are the three right-handed shooting defensemen the Blues currently have signed to one-way deals.

