B&M fans delighted over £6 homeware bargain identical to £40 M&S version

The budget retailer shop will often attract a huge amount of attention from savvy shoppers with stunning homeware pieces at affordable prices.
Selling items like food, furniture, paint and gardening tools, B&M is an essential shop for many.
Posting on social media, the store has been sharing new additions to its homeware collection this autumn.
One particular item has delighted fans, with them branding it a dupe of a more expensive version.
Fans jumped to the comments to share their love for the cheap decor.
One person said: “Love the tray!”
Another wrote: “Got the tray for my daughter a few weeks back. Worth every penny. Not seen them since though.”
“I have this tray…love it and the price,” a third commented.
The only visible difference is the size. M&S’ mirrored tray is larger at 35cm comparing to B&M’s which is approximately 24cm wide.
M&S’ version also comes in a silver, which is priced the same at £39.50.
However the B&M comes in at almost £34 cheaper than the more expensive version which one fan said was worth “every penny”.
Both of the retailers are also selling the mirrored trays in a square shape for those who prefer to have the item tucked away or pushed against a wall.
The cheap retail shop often excites fans with its dupes of more expensive items.
It recently launched a £15 pink velvet octagon mirror which looked stunning in the social media post.
It uploaded the photo to its Instagram which fans said was very similar to a more expensive version by John Lewis.