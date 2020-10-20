Home Celebrity Bob Saget supports Lori Loughlin ahead of prison sentence: 'She's a sweetheart'
Bob Saget supports Lori Loughlin ahead of prison sentence: 'She's a sweetheart'

Bob Saget still has love for Lori Loughlin. Although the actress is preparing to serve two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, it hasn’t tainted Saget’s perspective of his co-star. The 63-year-old actor told Page Six that he reached out to Loughlin “a couple of weeks ago.”

Saget said he texted Loughlin, “I love you and thinking of you, that’s all.”

“And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her,” Saget continued. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $ 500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, accepted at the University of Southern California as crew recruits despite neither girl having played the sport. Along with two months behind bars, Loughlin must pay a $ 150,000 fine, do 100 hours of community service and she’ll have two years of supervised release. Loughlin had faced a total of 50 years before she made the deal.

The court ordered Loughlin to report to the federal correctional institute in Victorville, Calif. by Nov. 19. Life behind bars doesn’t sound miserable. The former Hallmark star and the other inmates will have access to a variety of physical activities, including, yoga, Pilates and spinning classes. There are also arts and crafts as she can learn to crochet, paint or take a class on how to play the drums.

A source previously told Yahoo Entertainment that Loughlin “deeply” regrets her role in the widespread admissions scandal.

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did and want to put this experience behind them,” an insider close to the couple shared.

Loughlin tearfully told the judge she made an “awful decision.”

