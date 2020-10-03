Home Entertainment Bond No Time To Die 2020 cinema release CANCELLED: Stream and digital...
Entertainment

Bond No Time To Die 2020 cinema release CANCELLED: Stream and digital download info

0

Today, the Bond producers released a statement which shocked fans worldwide. Following intense speculation, they confirmed that the November 2020 release date had been moved into 2021. After other films like Mulan have been moved onto streaming platforms, fans are now asking when Bond No Time To Die will be available. 

Related articles

While many blockbusters like Black Widow have been moved into 2021, Disney made the bold move to do something different with Mulan.

The studio released the live action version of the beloved 1998 cartoon in cinemas in certain territories only. Audiences in China, Malaysia and Singapore were able to see the new movie on the big screen from September.

Even though cinemas had also started to reopen across Europe and North America, Disney made the decision to release Mulan in most of the world on its new streaming platform Disney Plus for an additional charge of $ 29.99.

Will Bond follow a similar pattern?

READ MORE: James Bond odds: Tom Hardy crushes opposition to replace Daniel Craig

James Bond No Time To Die release date moved (Image: PH)

- Advertisement -

The official statement was released on the James Bond social media pages.

It said: MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

Fans immediately asked when the film will be available to stream instead.

James Bond No Time To Die release date moved (Image: PH )

Comments include: “Is there any point releasing this movie? It’s the third time this movie has been delayed just release it digitally already.”

“I understand delaying a theatrical release by why not release it online in Nov & in theaters later?”

“Sorry there’s no reason not to just release it on demand. Even in April, the film will struggle in cinemas.”

- Advertisement -

“You’re confident there will be theatrical audience to show it to? What are theatres supposed to do until then? What if one of the cinema companies goes bust? There’ll be less venues to show it in. Your audience is sitting at home. Move with the times.”

DON’T MISS
Bond favourite Henry Cavill ‘to get his own Sherlock Holmes spin-off’
James Bond: Henry Cavill’s chance of claiming 007 role DOUBLED
James Bond: Tom Hardy’s response to previous 007 rumour ‘CAN’T comment

From the official statement it doesn’t sound like there are any plans as yet to release No Time To Die digitally to stream or download.

However, there is no guarantee that cinemas will be able to reopen or play to capacity by April next year.

Industry reports calculate that Mulan’s online release made considerably more than the recent Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet, which only grossed $ 285millionnwith worldwide release in cinemas.

With a typical big budget release only regarded as a success when it passes at least $ 600 million and most major successes now aiming for $ 1billion, can Bond afford to wait?

Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMookie Betts’ double plates a pair, Dodgers take 3-0 over Brewers
Next articleHigh cholesterol: Supplements which help to lower levels and reduce health risks

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

James Bond No Time To Die release date CANCELLED: Daniel Craig 007 moves to 2021

Newslanes - 0
Not only is the news disappointing for moviegoers, it is potentially catastrophic for cinema owners. Cinemas have only recently reopened but have understandably reported low...
Read more
Entertainment

Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp almost starred opposite BATMAN legend

Newslanes - 0
Ledger was already a massive hit with cinemagoers after had taken the lead role in Disney's 10 Things I Hate About You just four...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis KNEW he would die at 42 says girlfriend, backing singer Kathy 'Time was running out'

Newslanes - 0
During late night confessional conversations in 1977, Kathy says Elvis revealed his biggest fears about his career as well as his conviction that he...
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson explained ONLY way to stop son Prince Jackson crying

Newslanes - 0
After being urged to continue by Walters, the 13 Grammy Award-winning singer continued: "I have to stand in front of him and dance." The star...
Read more
Entertainment

Fall Guys Season 2 release date: When does Fall Guys Season 2 start?

Newslanes - 0
Fall Guys fans have plenty to look forward to this month, following the game’s launch earlier this year. Fall Guys Season 2 has been...
Read more
Entertainment

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris this week: New rewards and Festival of the Lost latest

Newslanes - 0
Trials of Osiris will be offering more weapons and armour this week and will end with the launch of the 2020 Festival of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Bring Your Dog on Any Fall Adventure—From Hiking to a Hotel Stay

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
By Sal Vaglica Oct. 2, 2020 1:59 pm ETRUFF AND READY For weekend warriors who don’t want to leave their dogs behind, brands have stepped...
Read more

Jamie Lynn Spears Proves She Can Dance Like Sister Britney In New Bathroom Video

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck There’s more than one Spears sister who can dance! Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a new clip of herself dancing like her big...
Read more

How the Coronavirus Got to Donald Trump

Science Newslanes - 0
Megan Molteni, Adam Rogers So it was no surprise to epidemiologists like Smith that this strategy failed. “We can’t test our way out of this....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: