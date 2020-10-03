Bond No Time To Die 2020 cinema release CANCELLED: Stream and digital download info

Today, the Bond producers released a statement which shocked fans worldwide. Following intense speculation, they confirmed that the November 2020 release date had been moved into 2021. After other films like Mulan have been moved onto streaming platforms, fans are now asking when Bond No Time To Die will be available.

Related articles

While many blockbusters like Black Widow have been moved into 2021, Disney made the bold move to do something different with Mulan.

The studio released the live action version of the beloved 1998 cartoon in cinemas in certain territories only. Audiences in China, Malaysia and Singapore were able to see the new movie on the big screen from September.

Even though cinemas had also started to reopen across Europe and North America, Disney made the decision to release Mulan in most of the world on its new streaming platform Disney Plus for an additional charge of $ 29.99.

Will Bond follow a similar pattern?

READ MORE: James Bond odds: Tom Hardy crushes opposition to replace Daniel Craig