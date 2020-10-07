Book review: Killer Instinct

This sequel to the highly-acclaimed Murder Games by James Patterson and Howard Roughan begins with the murder of a respected Ivy League professor that is made to look like an accident.

Detective Elizabeth Needham is reunited with her old partner Dr Dylan Reinhart to solve the case, but their investigations take a backseat when an extreme act of terrorism rocks New York city.

A name on the casualty list brings Reinhart’s secret CIA past back and exposes his family to deadly risk. Needham narrowly escapes a direct hit when she saves her boss moments before the explosion.

With further carnage planned by the terrorist Mudir, also known as the Governor, Needham and Reinhart must come together to connect the disparate dots.

Helping the duo in the battle against the terrorists is the whiskey-swilling computer hacker, and Reinhart’s ex-CIA father.

The Roughan/Patterson partnership has produced an exciting thriller.

