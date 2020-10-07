Book review: The Last Trial

SCOTT TUROW’S latest work of fiction The Last Trial offers plenty of legal turns, suspense, character studies, but most of all a realisation that we probably don’t know anyone as well as we thought.

Turow has brought back his favourite character Sandy Stern for another appearance. And we’re back in Kindle County, a fictional version of Chicago’s Cook County.

Stern, now 85, decides to take on the case of his old friend cancer researcher Dr Kiril Pafko who stands accused of murder, of hiding the sometimes fatal side effects of the wonder drug he produced, and of insider trading – selling off his stock in the drug, making millions in the process.

Turow’s latest continues a world set in the intersection between the legal system and human foibles, redefining how anyone should be judged and what is the correct price an offender should have to pay for mistakes made.

This isn’t a story of heroes and villains, but of individuals and their actions.

