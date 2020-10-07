Home Entertainment Book review: Westwind
FOR the first time in the United States, this timeless cat-and-mouse classic from the Edgar Award-winning genius Ian Rankin examines political tensions in an era of espionage.

In Europe, the Americans are pulling out their troops following a tide of isolationism. And Britain, torn between loyalties to America and the continent, is caught in the middle.

Meanwhile, a space shuttle crashes on landing, killing all Americans on board except for a Brit named Mike Dreyfuss – who gets vilified by the US press and protesters.

Halfway across the world, at English ground control headquarters, Martin Hepton watches with dismay as they lose contact with the most advanced satellite in Europe.

When a colleague who suspects something strange about the incident disappears, Hepton realises there is much more at stake than meets the eye.

Then he realises many more people are on his trail than he can possibly evade. A fascinating thriller.

