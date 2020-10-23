By

The British actor’s sequel to his controversial 2006 mockumentary Borat will be released tomorrow. The comedy is already becoming one of the year’s most-talked about films and has hit the headlines a number of times. One scene that went viral saw Baron Cohen dressed as US President Donald Trump as he carried a woman over his shoulder at a political conference. The 49-year-old actor claimed he wanted to release Borat 2 before the 2020 US election in a bid to make voters aware of the impact of their decision.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Baron Cohen has found himself in a number of difficult and potentially dangerous situations during his portrayals of Borat Sagdiyev, Ali G and others.

While the star seems unfazed by the risk, he revealed that his wife of 10 years Isla Fisher often worried and warned him against some of his stunts.

Despite her fears, he told the New York Times this month: “If there’s anything dangerous that I’m going to do, I just don’t tell her until it’s over.”

Baron Cohen admitted that he made “a mistake” in allowing her to join him while he filmed for his 2009 film Brüno.

The flick centres around a gay Austrian fashion guru who moves to the US after he embarassed himself in front of fans.

- Advertisement -

A tricky situation from that film led her to vow to never join him during his crazy antics again.

Baron Cohen recalled: “She once came on set just for fun. On set means coming to the minivan, which carried me around when we were shooting Brüno.

“And there ended up being a police chase. I was in a separate car and the police were trying to find me.”