Borat 2, which is also called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is soon coming to streaming service Amazon Prime. While fans may have expected the big cinematic release, they will still be able to see the movie but from the comfort of their own homes. Here is everything there is to know about the new movie.

When is Borat 2 coming out? The sequel to Borat, called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is released on October 23. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video, meaning fans can watch it from their homes rather than online. In the USA it will be released in some cinemas, but mainly the release will be coming out online. With this being said, a temporary restraining order has been filed as part of a lawsuit against the film which, if granted, will delay the film’s release. READ MORE: Lauryn Hill heartbreak: Did Lauryn Hill give up singing?

Borat 2 – all about new Sacha Baron Cohen movie

What is Borat 2 about? Borat Subsequent Moviefilm follows Sacha Baron Cohen again as Borat Sagdiyev, the Kazakhstani news reporter as he investigates the USA. While last time he heads to the USA, in 2006, this time he is back in 2020 and is looking at the effects of COVID-19 and the Trump administration. As usual, he interviews some interesting characters in US politics in the mockumentary which catches out some of the main figures in America.

Who is in the cast of Borat 2? The cast of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is pretty small, as most of the contributors play themselves, without their knowledge. Sacha Baron Cohen plays Borat Sagdiyev, a Kazakhstani news reporter who has achieved international fame and notoriety after the events of the first film, so comes to the USA once again with a great deal more confidence. Maria Bakalova plays Tutar Sagdiyev, Borat's daughter, though the actress is credited as Irina Nowak.

Dani Popescu plays fictional Premier Nazarbayev, the leader of Kazakhstan. In terms of cameos, faces such as Vice President Mike Pence, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and Holocaust educator Judith Dim Evans appear as themselves without their knowledge. Evans died shortly after the film was made, and her estate sued the filmmakers at Oak Spring Productions and Amazon over her inclusion, asking for her part to be removed as they claim the film will "mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture." Their claim is she was interviewed under false pretences after being told the film was a documentary rather than a comedy satire, and without her knowledge of the intentions of the film.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays Borat and created much of the film’s story and screenplay, dedicated the film to Evans and filmmakers told Deadline the film will do the exact opposite of what their lawsuit claims in that it instead mocks Holocaust deniers. Deadline also reported there is footage of Cohen breaking character and telling Evans about their intentions, though the estate’s legal team claims they have not seen this. The estate of Evans’ lawyer Adam L Hoipkemier said: “We have made multiple requests for any footage of Ms Evans and the producers have refused to provide it. “We do not have any further comment regarding Mr Cohen’s characterization of his conversation with Ms Evans until we are able to review the film.”

At the moment, any resolution has not been revealed if it has taken place, thus the case is considered to still be ongoing. Also, as mentioned, the lawsuit included a temporary restraining order which, if it is granted, will delay the release of the film until the lawsuit is resolved. Is there a trailer for the film? There is a new trailer for the movie, which shows Borat donning various disguises to make his film. Borat 2 is released in Amazon Prime Video on October 23