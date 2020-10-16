Home Gaming Borderlands 3 getting second season pass adding Designer's Cut and Director's Cut
Gaming

Borderlands 3 getting second season pass adding Designer's Cut and Director's Cut

0

First half due on all platforms in November.

A little over a month after releasing the final instalment in Borderlands 3’s four-part season pass, developer Gearbox has announced it’s preparing to launch a second one, this time promising an additional two updates for the exuberant first-person shooter.

Gearbox says Borderlands 3’s imaginatively titled Season Pass 2, which will be available to purchase when it launches on 10th November, is “unlike anything we’ve done before”.

Indeed, rather than following the route of its predecessor by delivering substantial new story campaigns, Season Pass 2’s first half will introduce a so-called Designer’s Cut, consisting of an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, alongside a new game mode known as Arms Race.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Speaking to Gamespot, Gearbox recently teased Arms Race as a standalone mode featuring multiple players on an isolated island, although it stressed it’s “not a battle royale game.”

No additional details on the Designer’s Cut have been released at present, but Gearbox says it will be showcasing the update’s various inclusions as part of four separate Twitch livestreams, running on 20th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th October.

As for Season Pass 2’s second (and equally mysterious) component, this is being referred to as the Director’s Cut, and is scheduled to launch in spring next year. Quite how much Gearbox will be charging for its four new skill trees and two mysterious modes as Borderlands 3 enters its second year remains to be seen, but expect more information over the coming weeks.

In other Borderlands 3 news, Gearbox recently confirmed the game will be receiving a free next-gen upgrade to coincide with the launch of Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFriends visit mausoleum at night and run in terror when ‘footsteps’ approach
Next articleNext-gen optimised version of Destiny 2 launches in December

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Next-gen optimised version of Destiny 2 launches in December

0
Field of View coming to consoles.The next-gen optimised version of Destiny 2 launches on 8th December 2020, Bungie has announced. That's for PlayStation 5 and Xbox...
Read more
Gaming

FIFA 21 update: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes confirm long list of title changes

0
While it may not be available to everyone right now, EA Sports has provided a thorough rundown of what will be changing soon on...
Read more
Gaming

The internet briefly thought Sony was listening to PS4 party chat, and the memes rolled in

0
The last 24 hours really has been a busy period for debunking next-gen console gossip: after rumours ran wild claiming the Xbox Series X...
Read more
Gaming

Pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition, coming November 10

0
Lloyd Morgan-Moore, Producer, Planet CoasterHey there, coaster fans! I’m Lloyd Morgan-Moore, Producer on Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and today I want to share a...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops beta: Will we get a COD Cold War Zombies beta?

0
Black Ops Cold War will see the return of a fan-favourite mode, in a new Call of Duty setting, with plenty of action and...
Read more
Gaming

Among Us on PS4 and Xbox: Console latest and how to download Among Us free

0
Download Among Us for free (Image: INNERSLOTH)Getting started in Among Us is easy but mastering how to become a great imposter takes practice. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dueling Town Halls Revealed There’s No Substitute for Tough Questions

US 0
Jeff Greenfield Guthrie’s own smile rarely disappeared, but the questioning was insistent and persistent. She challenged him on his factual assertions. No, it’s not true...
Read more

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that...
Read more

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market

Tech 0
Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50...we are honored to have ranked 8th.    UPPER...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: