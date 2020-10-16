Borderlands 3 getting second season pass adding Designer's Cut and Director's Cut

A little over a month after releasing the final instalment in Borderlands 3’s four-part season pass, developer Gearbox has announced it’s preparing to launch a second one, this time promising an additional two updates for the exuberant first-person shooter.

Gearbox says Borderlands 3’s imaginatively titled Season Pass 2, which will be available to purchase when it launches on 10th November, is “unlike anything we’ve done before”.

Indeed, rather than following the route of its predecessor by delivering substantial new story campaigns, Season Pass 2’s first half will introduce a so-called Designer’s Cut, consisting of an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter, alongside a new game mode known as Arms Race.

Speaking to Gamespot, Gearbox recently teased Arms Race as a standalone mode featuring multiple players on an isolated island, although it stressed it’s “not a battle royale game.”

No additional details on the Designer’s Cut have been released at present, but Gearbox says it will be showcasing the update’s various inclusions as part of four separate Twitch livestreams, running on 20th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th October.

As for Season Pass 2’s second (and equally mysterious) component, this is being referred to as the Director’s Cut, and is scheduled to launch in spring next year. Quite how much Gearbox will be charging for its four new skill trees and two mysterious modes as Borderlands 3 enters its second year remains to be seen, but expect more information over the coming weeks.

In other Borderlands 3 news, Gearbox recently confirmed the game will be receiving a free next-gen upgrade to coincide with the launch of Xbox Series X/S and PS5.