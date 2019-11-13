Boris Johnson brings in loyal army of aides in safe Tory seats as he starts election fight

A number of Boris Johnson’s senior aides are set to enter Parliament next month after being selected to stand in Conservative safe seats. Recognisable faces such as Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak will momentarily swap their advisory roles for the green benches of Parliament.

Others thought to almost certainly stand include the Prime Minister’s Brexit adviser, business adviser and political secretary. Yesterday, Andrew Griffith, Mr Johnson’s chief business advisor was selected to fight Arundel and South Downs in the south east, near Luton. Nick Herbert, who has held the seat since 2005, is standing down. At the last election Mr Herbert had a 40 percent majority over Labour.

Mr Griffith was chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Sky before he joined Downing Street. We was formerly the Conservative candidate in Corby in the 2001 and 2005 general elections, finishing second both times. The closing days of the Conservative leadership campaign this summer saw Mr Johnson use Mr Griffith’s grade II listed Westminster townhouse to plan his first days in office. Another advisor, James Wild, Mr Johnson’s Brexit aide, was last night selected to fight the seat of North West Norfolk. JUST IN: Lib Dem humiliation: Jo Swinson sends Twitter into meltdown with

Then, the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Danny Kruger, was selected to replace Claire Perry to stand in Devizes, a town in central Wiltshire. At the last election Ms Perry had a majority of 42 percent. Mr Kruger previously led negotiations with Labour MPs to back Mr Johnson’s Brexit Deal, and was previously David Cameron’s speechwriter. His mother, Prue Leith, is a judge on the Great British Bake off.

Simon Jupp has been selected to replace Sir Hugo Swire in East Devon. In East Surrey, Claire Coutinho stands in the place of Sam Gyimah after he defected to the Liberal Democrats to sit in Kensington. A former adviser to Mr Johnson who has been selected to stand in South Cambridgeshire has faced controversy after being accused by Labour of being “disgusting racism”. Anthony Browne, in an article for The Spectator in 2002, wrote: “It is not through letting in terrorists that the government’s policy of mass migration — especially from the third world — will claim the most lives. It is through letting in too many germs.” He also wrote that “curbing the influx of HIV immigrants” would be more effective than tackling HIV by telling people to wear condoms. Mr Browne was formerly a journalist at The Times and The Observer, going on to become a policy director for Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London.