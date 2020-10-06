Home U.K. Boris Johnson: PM lays out vision of post-Covid UK
U.K.

Boris Johnson: PM lays out vision of post-Covid UK

0

Boris Johnson has vowed to defeat Covid and build a better country over the next decade in his leader’s speech to the virtual Conservative conference.

Evoking the UK’s recovery from World War Two, he said he wanted to build a “new Jerusalem”, with opportunity for all, improved housing and healthcare.

He warned the UK could not return to normal after the pandemic, which would be a “catalyst” for major change.

And he rejected suggestions he had “lost his mojo” as “drivel”.

In his speech, delivered without the usual conference audience, he said he wanted to see the back of coronavirus and allow the country to flourish again.

He said: “Even in the darkest moments we can see the bright future ahead. And we can see how to build it and we will build it together.”

‘No repair job’

The PM praised the UK’s fight against the virus, saying he had had “more than enough” of the disease – which he insisted would be overcome by “collective effort”.

He insisted the pandemic could not be allowed to “hold us back or slow us down” and the country that emerged from the crisis would be very different from the one that preceded it.

“It is not enough to go back to normal. We have lost too much. We have mourned too many…We will not content ourselves with a repair job.”

- Advertisement -

He pledged to make the UK a world-leader in green energy by 2030, to end the “injustice” in the provision of social care and expanding one-to-one teaching to pupils left behind during the pandemic but also those of “exceptional ability”.

He pledged to get more 20 to 30-year-olds on the housing ladder by offering fixed-rate mortgages available to those with just 5% deposits.

He added: “In the depths of the Second World War, in 1942 when just about everything had gone wrong, the government sketched out a vision of the post-war new Jerusalem that they wanted to build. And that is what we are doing now – in the teeth of this pandemic.

“We are resolving not to go back to 2019, but to do better: to reform our system of government, to renew our infrastructure; to spread opportunity more widely and fairly and to create the conditions for a dynamic recovery that is led not by the state but by free enterprise.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKim Kardashian Reveals The ‘Insane’ Outfit She Planned To Wear For Her Now Canceled 40th Birthday Party
Next articleAstros react to Carlos Correa’s two-homer ALDS Game 1: ‘He feels like he’s getting hot’

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Covid could cause 'tsunami of cancelled NHS operations'

0
Image copyright Queen Victoria HospitalThere could be a "tsunami" of cancelled operations this winter as the NHS copes with rising numbers of coronavirus patients,...
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Nearly 500,000 redundancies planned since crisis began

0
Image copyright Getty ImagesBritish employers planned 58,000 redundancies in August, taking the total to 498,000 for the first five months of the Covid crisis. 966...
Read more
U.K.

Boris Johnson will pledge £160m for offshore wind power

0
Image copyright ReutersBoris Johnson will promise to "build back greener" in his conference speech on Tuesday, announcing new investment into offshore wind energy. He will...
Read more
U.K.

Odeon to open weekends-only at some cinemas

0
Image copyright Getty ImagesOdeon is cutting the opening hours for some of its cinemas in the UK and Ireland to weekends only because of...
Read more
U.K.

Rishi Sunak vows to 'balance books' despite pandemic

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionRishi Sunak: "This Conservative government will always balance the books".The chancellor has vowed to "always balance the...
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Investigation launched into coronavirus test error

0
Image copyright PA MediaAn investigation is under way after nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases went unreported in England, delaying contact tracing efforts. Downing Street said there...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nick Cordero’s Widow, Amanda Kloots, Cries & Claps Back At Trump For ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of COVID’ Tweet

Celebrity 0
Alyssa Norwin Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband to a brutal battle with coronavirus in July, is disgusted with Trump’s nonchalant reaction to having illness...
Read more

7 Best Desktop PCs for Gaming (2020): Compact, Custom, Cheap

Tech 0
Jess GreyI play most of my games the same way I read a good paperback: Curled up on the couch or in bed. I...
Read more

Physicists Just Showed That Graphene Circuits Can Produce Clean, Limitless Power

Science 0
David Nield Scientists have been able to draw power from the thermal motion of graphene at room temperature, potentially giving us a clean future source...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: