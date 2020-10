By

This home testing kit (known as FOB) is sent out every two years to those registered to their doctor’s surgery.

Meanwhile, there are other factors you need to consider if you’d like to reduce your chances of developing bowel cancer.

Do cut down on red meats, which include: beef, lamb, pork, veal, venison, and goat.

It’s also beneficial to your health to limit processed meats, such as: smoked meat, ham, pate and tinned meat.