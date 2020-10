Bowel cancer screening

The NHS offers two types of bowel cancer screening to adults registered with a GP in England.

The first, it explains: “All men and women aged 60 to 74 are invited to carry out a FIT or FOB test.

“Every two years, they’re sent a home test kit, which is used to collect a poo sample.

“If you’re 75 or over, you can ask for this test by calling the freephone helpline on 0800 707 60 60.”

