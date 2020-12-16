Boy, 14, mauled to death by German Shepherd six months after family adopted dog

By

A teenage boy has been mauled to death by a German Shepherd just six months after the family adopted the dog.

The 14-year-old was fatally attacked by the long-haired dog on Thursday, in Minnesota.

He had been at the farm at around 3pm where his family breed and raise the large dogs.

Dion Bush was identified by officers after his body was found near his family home.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office have released a report which reveals the attack took place in the afternoon as the boy was tending to the animals.

Dion’s worried dad called authorities after the teen had failed to return home, according to Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Van Dyke.

“Due to a recent injury, the father was unable, he wasn’t mobile, so he wasn’t able to go and search on his own,” Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said, according to Valley News Live.

The boy, who was in year nine, was found dead when officers arrived – they also said the dog, which had arrived from Poland less than six-months-ago was “extremely aggressive” when found.

Following the attack, Dion’s family requested to kill the dog as its behaviour posed a risk to public safety, reports Brainerd Dispatch.

Student at the Battle Lake School which Dion attended have been offered counselling, for those in years seven to 12.

A memorial will also be held in Dion’s honour at the school building.

Last month a five-year-old girl had her face horrifically mauled by a dog which “ripped the side of her face off”.

The youngster playing round her neighbour’s house in Garston, Liverpool when she was severely bitten by their pet on Saturday afternoon.

Three police cars and three paramedic vehicles rushed to the scene where the girl ran out of the address covered in blood, the ECHO reports.

The child was taken to Alder Hey where she has stayed for two nights and had an operation to repair significant wounds to her face.

The dog, said to a pitbull cross, has been destroyed.

