Boy, 3, dies after shooting himself in the head with gun he found in family home

A three-year-old boy in the United States has died after he found a gun in his home and shot himself in the head.

James Kenneth Lindquester took the gun out of an end table drawer in a bedroom in his family’s house in Aloha, Oregon at some point before 10pm on Friday evening.

Horrified relatives called emergency services and police and medics raced to the scene.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

No one has been charged in relation to the tragedy, but the local sheriff’s office is currently investigating the matter.

Photos provided by James’ heartbroken family show the curly-haired tot cuddling a woman in front of his third birthday cake.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead

Another shows him beaming for the camera while sitting on a lawn.

Washington County Deputy Shannon Wilde said the boy’s accidental death was one of the hardest calls authorities can ever experience.

James Kenneth Lindquester
No one has been charged in relation to James’ death but the local sheriff’s office is currently investigating
“I think if you ask any first responder, the death of a child is the absolute worst call that we go to,” she told local media.

“It’s tough, a lot of us are parents ourselves. I know some of the responders on scene last night have children, some have children the same age as this little boy and it’s tough.

“We see a lot of horrible things but seeing a child in that situation is the worst.”

It comes just a few months after another American three-year-old died after shooting himself in the head in July.

Liam Myers found a Glock 45 stashed under the mattress in an apartment in Columbia, South Carolina and accidentally shot himself while his mum and other adults were in another room.

He was rushed to hospital where medics battled to save him, but he was pronounced dead an hour after the tragic incident.

