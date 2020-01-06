Brad Pitt addresses relationship with ex Jennifer Aniston amid duo's 'important reunion'

They added to Women’s Day: “He’s witty, compassionate, sensitive and has a real sense of adventure and ambition, which ticks a lot of boxes in what Jen’s looking for in a guy.”

Jennifer announced her split from her second husband Justin Theroux back in February 2017.

Following two years of marriage, they released a joint statement telling fans they remain friends.

They told Associated Press: “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.

