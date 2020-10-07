Bradley Walsh issued warning by Anne Hegerty after x-rated jibe: 'You're in trouble!'

It seemed to be going well when the player turned down Anne’s higher offer of £60,000 after securing £8,000 during his cash-builder round.

Unfortunately, his performance was short-lived as The Governess managed to catch him out, meaning only three of his teammates made it through to the Final Chase.

Despite accumulating 17 points, The Governess defeated the trio with more than enough time to spare, meaning the £9,000 was wiped from their prize fund.

One viewer wrote on Twitter of the result: “That was just ruthless from Anne Hegerty. By far the best chaser of the lot #TheChase.”

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

