Brain Cells Turned to Glass Found in a Victim of The Vesuvius Eruption

Stephanie Pappas, Live Science

Preserved brain cells have been found in the remains of a young man who died in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE. 

The brain cells’ structure is still visible in a black, glassy material found in the man’s skull. The new discovery of this structure, described on October 2 in the journal PLOS One, adds to the accumulating evidence that this glassy material is indeed part of the man’s brain.

The transformation to glass occurred as a result of extreme heating and rapid cooling. 

