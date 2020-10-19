Home Health Breakthrough study finds a link between cold water and the risk of...
Health

Breakthrough study finds a link between cold water and the risk of developing dementia

0

By

But when they awake in the spring, those connections undergo a renewal.

According to the scientists, this renewal repairs vital connections in the brain, delaying the progression of brain decline.

Prof Mallucci, who led the research, told the BBC the findings proved humans, just like hibernating animals, can produce the protein needed to delay the onset of dementia.

She made clear that the finding should not encourage people to plunge into cold water in a bid to stave off dementia.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMcDonald's updates its breakfast menu with a new roll launching this week
Next articleSelena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa Breaks Down In Tears After Being Harassed By Trump Supporters

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Register home test: How to get a home testing kit for COVID-19

0
By“You can help by only booking a test if you have a fever, a new continuous cough, or you’ve lost your sense of taste...
Read more
Health

Phillip Schofield: This Morning’s co-host wants to be first Brit to undergo eye surgery

0
ByIt was on ITV's This Morning where Phillip Schofield revealed his desire to experience revolutionary eye surgery. What makes this surgery unique? And what...
Read more
Health

The two early COVID symptoms that may be 'dark horses' – headache and fatigue warning

0
ByHeadaches and fatigue are both very common, and don't necessarily mean that you have coronavirus. Persistent tiredness could be caused by simply not getting enough...
Read more
Health

Norovirus: Avoid the winter vomiting bug by practising one technique

0
ByAlso known as the "stomach flu" or "stomach bug", this virus is easily transmitted between people, contaminated food, water or surfaces. How can you...
Read more
Health

Hearing loss: Noticing a particular sound could be indicative of ear damage

0
ByExposure to loud noise is the second biggest cause of hearing loss - could you be affected? Listen out for one particular sound. The charity...
Read more
Health

A doctor's advice on the UK's most searched embarrassing health concerns

0
ByWhen was the last time you typed in a health query on a search engine? Was it today, last week or this year? Take...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Wales to go into 'firebreak' lockdown from Friday

U.K. 0
ByRelated TopicsCoronavirus pandemicmedia captionMark Drakeford said without acting now the NHS would not be able to look after the increasing number of seriously ill...
Read more

Quarantine measures could be cut in half by December in fresh hope for holidays

Travel 0
ByToday, Mr Shapps spoke at an aviation conference called Airlines 2050. In his talks, Mr Shapps revealed plans for “a single test for international arrivals,...
Read more

Alibaba To Compete In Online Grocery Industry

Business 0
ByAnthony Raimondi Alibaba (BABA) is taking a controlling stake in one of China's leading supermarket chains as it tries to fend off rivals JD.com (JD) and Walmart (WMT)...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: