Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now

Emily Rekstis

It’s that time of year again — Breast Cancer Awareness Month! And in honor of the annual campaign, we rounded up the best fashion and beauty products to pick up that gives back to the community.

There are all kinds of limited-edition must-haves that you can grab through the month of October. From powered pink hair dryers to high-tech running sneakers, pink has never looked — or felt! — so good.

Though there are many organizations working hard to cure breast cancer, none is more prominent than Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Not only is it one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in the field, but it was also founded by one of the leading women in the beauty industry, Evelyn Lauder. So naturally, many beauty and fashion brands continuously donate a portion of their proceeds to BCRF for the month.

For instance, you can pick up a super cute pink loungewear set from eco-friendly brand Vitamin A and $ 10 of your purchase will go straight to BCRF. With most of Us staying in and working from home day-in and day-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s never been better time to up your sweats game. If you’re more of a lipstick lover, Trish McEvoy dropped a lippie set called Glow For a Cure II, in which all of the proceeds go to BCRF.

Though one of our favorite goodies this year has to be the PrettyLittleThing collaboration with CoppaFeel, which is a U.K.-based charity that focuses on promoting early detection by encouraging young women to regularly check their breasts. Not only do all the profits go directly to the organization, but the PJs covered in boob illustrations might by the cutest pajama set we’ve ever seen.

Keep scrolling to check out and shop the best beauty and fashion charity buys for BCA month!

