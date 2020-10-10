Home Celebrity Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now
Celebrity

Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now

0

Emily Rekstis

Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now 1

It’s that time of year again — Breast Cancer Awareness Month! And in honor of the annual campaign, we rounded up the best fashion and beauty products to pick up that gives back to the community.

There are all kinds of limited-edition must-haves that you can grab through the month of October. From powered pink hair dryers to high-tech running sneakers, pink has never looked — or felt! — so good.

Though there are many organizations working hard to cure breast cancer, none is more prominent than Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Not only is it one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in the field, but it was also founded by one of the leading women in the beauty industry, Evelyn Lauder. So naturally, many beauty and fashion brands continuously donate a portion of their proceeds to BCRF for the month.

For instance, you can pick up a super cute pink loungewear set from eco-friendly brand Vitamin A and $ 10 of your purchase will go straight to BCRF. With most of Us staying in and working from home day-in and day-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s never been better time to up your sweats game. If you’re more of a lipstick lover, Trish McEvoy dropped a lippie set called Glow For a Cure II, in which all of the proceeds go to BCRF.

Though one of our favorite goodies this year has to be the PrettyLittleThing collaboration with CoppaFeel, which is a U.K.-based charity that focuses on promoting early detection by encouraging young women to regularly check their breasts. Not only do all the profits go directly to the organization, but the PJs covered in boob illustrations might by the cutest pajama set we’ve ever seen.

Keep scrolling to check out and shop the best beauty and fashion charity buys for BCA month!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEsteban Ocon defends Lewis Hamilton as Brit hunts Michael Schumacher record – EXCLUSIVE
Next articleBH Trials: Digger Parkour, Driving Madness Coming to Xbox One on October 23

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

0
Jade Boren The stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party is finally speaking out after a report claimed he got frisky with two ‘RHOA’ stars!Cynthia Bailey’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer at Age 31

0
Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageLucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Great-Granddaughter Dies of...
Read more
Celebrity

Max George: Strictly 2020 star speaks out on major Caroline Quentin crush 'She's cool'

0
He tweeted to his 726,000 Twitter followers: "Today = manic! Almost done with the first act (@KimberleyJWalsh is currently singing the close & smashing...
Read more
Celebrity

Jenny Ryan sets record straight on The Chase moment never shown: 'Waste of time'

0
Jenny Ryan set the record straight on one point on The Chase by a curious ITV viewer last night. The Vixen star explained why...
Read more
Celebrity

Baby on Board! Katharine McPhee Appears to Slyly Confirm Her Pregnancy

0
Dory Jackson Getting ready for motherhood! Katharine McPhee appeared to address her pregnancy for the first time in the slickest way possible.Taking to her Instagram Story...
Read more
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Gushes Over Her Natural Breasts That Developed After ‘Letting Go’ Of Eating Issues

0
bshilliday Demi Lovato now has the bustline she’s dreamed of after years of eating issues kept her natural bosom smaller. She’s now glowing over how...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren The stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party is finally speaking out after a report claimed he got frisky with two ‘RHOA’ stars!Cynthia Bailey’s...
Read more

Groundbreaking research confirms what can underpin serious illness by coronavirus

Health 0
Are you deficient in vitamin D? The Cleveland Clinic noted that fatigue, bone pain, muscle aches and pains, as well as depression could be indicative...
Read more

World War 3: China moves '60,000 troops' to the border with India in 'serious threat'

World 0
US secretary of state Michael Pompeo said: "The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border." Speaking of the closer ties between...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: