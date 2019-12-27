Brexit mess: How David Cameron's 'contemptuous' EU policy condemned UK to chaos

David Heathcoat-Amory served as Minister of State for Europe from 1993-1994, and went on to also work in the Treasury and for the Trade and Industry. He argues the last few years of uncertainty and frustration are down to Mr Cameron’s “derisory” and “contemptuous” policy on the EU.

In his 2018 article for Red Cell, Mr Heathcoat-Amory said: “The folly of this [Britain’s negotiation failings] was demonstrated by David Cameron’s failure to secure any worthwhile concessions from the EU before the referendum. “By publicly announcing that he was in favour of staying in regardless, he threw away his bargaining strength. “The derisory concessions he secured helped persuade people that the EU was unreformable as well as being contemptuous of national government.”