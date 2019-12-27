Brexit mess: How David Cameron's 'contemptuous' EU policy condemned UK to chaos

David Heathcoat-Amory served as Minister of State for Europe from 1993-1994, and went on to also work in the Treasury and for the Trade and Industry. He argues the last few years of uncertainty and frustration are down to Mr Cameron’s “derisory” and “contemptuous” policy on the EU.
In his 2018 article for Red Cell, Mr Heathcoat-Amory said: “The folly of this [Britain’s negotiation failings] was demonstrated by David Cameron’s failure to secure any worthwhile concessions from the EU before the referendum.
“By publicly announcing that he was in favour of staying in regardless, he threw away his bargaining strength.
“The derisory concessions he secured helped persuade people that the EU was unreformable as well as being contemptuous of national government.”
Mr Cameron came out in favour of Remain upon announcing the referendum, but maintained that he had made the right decision after the Leave campaign secured a victory with 52% of the vote.
He told the Guardian in September 2016: “I totally understand that there will be some people I will never convince, who will say you should never have had [the referendum].
“But I think there are a lot of people who can also see that there was a growing inevitability about having a referendum and, yes, there was a problem in the Tory party, but the relationship with the EU was a far bigger one.”
Mr Heathcoat-Amory also lambasted the EU, suggesting Brussels was scared its fragility would be “exposed” by the UK’s departure.
