Brexit space deal humiliates EU as Brussels forced to grovel to UK amid Galileo black hole

Mr Morris said: “We’ve got so much to look forward to apart from the Galileo project. “It’s really been done to death in the media about how our capabilities with Galileo are going to suffer. “The laugh of it was that under Blair’s Government we gave the spectrum that Galileo operates on over to Europe. “With us getting OneWeb, we have now got our own spectrum back that we can operate on low Earth orbit.” READ MORE: Britain’s new project making UK ‘big player’ in space to rival SpaceX

He continued: “We can get in better and quicker telecommunications across the globe. “I know that the Europeans are talking in some way or another about being partners with OneWeb. “Not buying a stake in it but utilising the service. “So already we are getting interest from our European counterparts on how they can utilise the service that the UK has just bought.”

- Advertisement - However, Jan Woerner, the boss of the European Space Agency (ESA) described British plans to develop a rival to Galileo as a “bad idea”. He told Express.co.uk: “I don’t like Brexit, to be very blunt. “I don’t like it, because this is artificial, what we are doing. “There might be some effects, for instance, through the Galileo programme, which is implemented through ESA, or the Copernicus programme. “We will do our utmost to reduce all the impact as much as we can from our point of view.”

Like this: Like Loading...