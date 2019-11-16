Brexiteer strain stuns Sturgeon: SNP voters livid at plot to 'give up' to Brussels

The SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon is beneath strain from a “considerable chunk” of Leavers inside her personal occasion forward of the December 12 election. The BBC’s political skilled Lynsey Bews remarked the block of SNP voters who additionally backed Brexit had been underestimated in polling. This comes after Richard Blakey, a voter from Aberdeen, wrote to the BBC to query why Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would wish to give up sovereignty again to the EU.

Mr Blakey wrote: “If Scotland left the UK, would we be surrendering sovereignty to the EU to the same extent as we do now to Westminster?”

If Scotland secured independence from the UK after Britain leaves the EU, Ms Sturgeon has long-campaigned to return Scotland to Brussels and the EU bloc.

Ms Bews predicted Scotland would seemingly return with out the important thing opt-outs and leverage that it noticed through the UK’s membership of the EU.

She informed the BBC: “The SNP coverage is for an impartial Scotland to change into a member-state of the EU. It’s prone to look broadly like the connection the UK has with the EU now.”

