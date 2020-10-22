By

Queen legend Brian May, 73, is still recovering at home after suffering from a “small” heart attack he had back in May. The rockstar has now said he believes the attack may have been brought on by coronavirus, before it became known as a pandemic. Brian has since tested negative for coronavirus, but believes he may have had the deadly virus back in January.

With the test being so long after he believes he was infected, it was unlikely to produce a result.

Explaining his symptoms from earlier this year and linking them to the heart attack, the musician said: “I have one theory, which is I’m conscious that I had a pretty bad cough most of the way through that tour.

“And some of the time I felt pretty grim and I thought I was just feeling tired.”

He added in an interview with the Daily Express: “I think it’s possible that I had the Covid virus early on in the tour of Korea, Japan and Australia in January, and got through it, but it’s thickened the blood, which apparently it does, and that could have been the trigger that gave me the heart attack.

