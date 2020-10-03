Brian May PRAISES fans as Queen and Adam Lambert album makes HUGE achievement on launch

Yesterday, Queen and Adam Lambert released their first live album in Live Around The World. Clearly fans are loving the record, as Brian May shared a huge achievement for the first 24 hours. The 73-year-old wrote on his Instagram account: “Whooooah !!”
The Queen guitarist had posted a motorway video capturing a large advert for the Queen and Adam Lambert album.
May wrote: “You know I’d much prefer to see these horrible advertising monstrosities banished from our landscape.
“But, selfishly, gotta admit it’s a buzz to see this ! It’s a moment ! Spookily, this clip was actually taken by Emma Donoghue!!”
The star then went on to reveal why that was particularly special for the band.
READ MORE: Queen’s Brian May ‘We didn’t just lose Freddie, we lost John too’
Halfway through the album, Adam Lambert is heard singing Freddie’s solo track I Was Born To Love You for the first time at Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan.
Then, a few tracks later we’re treated to The Show Must Go On, the final track of 1991 Queen album Innuendo, which Freddie sadly never had the opportunity to sing live.
Another highlight is Brian May’s acoustic rendition of Love Of My Life, which sees a recording of the late Queen singer join in halfway through as fans singalong.
While the album concludes with Queen and Adam Lambert’s full six-song set from Firefight Australia earlier this year.
Source:Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed