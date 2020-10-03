Brian May PRAISES fans as Queen and Adam Lambert album makes HUGE achievement on launch

Yesterday, Queen and Adam Lambert released their first live album in Live Around The World. Clearly fans are loving the record, as Brian May shared a huge achievement for the first 24 hours. The 73-year-old wrote on his Instagram account: “Whooooah !!”

The Queen guitarist had posted a motorway video capturing a large advert for the Queen and Adam Lambert album.

May wrote: “You know I’d much prefer to see these horrible advertising monstrosities banished from our landscape.

“But, selfishly, gotta admit it’s a buzz to see this ! It’s a moment ! Spookily, this clip was actually taken by Emma Donoghue!!”

The star then went on to reveal why that was particularly special for the band.

