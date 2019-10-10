Brigitte Macron and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark fashion showdown in Paris today

Brigitte Macron, the wife of Emmanuel Macron, 41, looked business-like in France today in a coat dress. Brigitte’s dress was a chic pinstripe navy number with capulet details. It fell to just above her knee and had a belt at the waist. She paired the dress with a pair of matching black stilettos.

Brigitte wore chunky silver ring on her hands, and her hair was in a bouncy blow dry. The French First Lady was joined by Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during a visit of Lamartine School. The Australian royal wore a gorgeous ensemble, with a knit fit and flare check skirt. She added a white turtle neck jumper with three quarter length bishop sleeves. Mary wore burgundy heels and a matching clutch bag, which she accessorised with a number of bracelets and diamond hoop earrings. One of the bracelets appeared to be a Cartier “Love” bracelet. The cult jewellery items sell for between £3,650 and £36,100 for diamond encrusted versions.

Mary is a mother-of-four to Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark. She is admired around the world for her sense of style. Brigitte Macron wore black and showed off her slender legs at a funeral in recent weeks. Emmanuel Macron’s wife wore a black pea coat, black leather gloves and a black shift dress to mourn former French President Jacques Chirac. She paired this with a long strap mini black handbag and black suede court shoes.