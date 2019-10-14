Brigitte Macron looks effortlessly chic in monochromatic outfit

Brigitte Macron, 66, is a former schoolteacher who is married to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Her style is often admitted by fans across the globe and today she made a statement in a stylish monochromatic outfit as she addressed students on European Leukodystrophy Association (ELA), at a Paris school. Addressing the students of a French secondary school in Paris in chic military-style, long-line double-breasted dark jacket, with shiny silver button detailing and a sharp high collar, the first lady of France looked great.
Pairing the jacket with a soft white turtle neck jumper, some skinny black jeans and black suede comfy looking court heels the ex-teacher looked ready to take on the world, or in this case the class of secondary schoolers.
To finish off the look, Brigitte wore a pair of round black – Chanel style – sunglasses as she gave dictations to the school children.
The sunglasses stayed on throughout the reading and it gave her a mysterious appearance.
Opting for her trademark blown-out bob, that curls gently round her face, it gives Brigitte a polished and professional look .
Keeping to the minimalistic style, Brigitte decorated her coat with a red “ELA” badge.
Keeping in theme with minimal, Brigitte has decided to keep her makeup fairly natural, and displayed bronzed cheeks and a nude matte lip.
Back in her element, Brigitte showed off her gorgeous fashion sense while addressing the students on the importance of the organisation, European Leukidystrophy Association.
The European Leukodystrophy Association provides families affected by leukidystrophy with help and support.
They also stimulate research and raise awareness for the cause.
What is leukodystrophy?
Leukodystrophy is a group of rare, progressive, metabolic, genetic diseases the destroy the central nervous system.
Primarily affecting the brain, spinal cord and often the peripheral nerves.
Previously, Brigitte had been seen wearing a similar coat back in February for French composer and pianist Michel Legrand funeral.
The French President’s wife is a huge fan of fashion, and often wears clothes from French fashion house Louis Vuitton.
However, it is unclear whether this code is part of the prestigious label.
More recently, Brigitte Macron was spotted with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark in the fashion capital of France, Paris.
The stylish duo made a visit to Lamartine School in Paris.
Brigitte opted for a chic pinstripe navy number with capulet details, and accessorised with a silver ring and thin neckless.
To finish off the look, the First Lady wore a pair of black suede heels whilst Her Highness, Mary wore a gorgeous ensemble with a knit fit and flare check skirt.
She added a white turtle neck jumper with three queer length bishop sleeves and paired the outfit with some burgundy heels and matching clutch bag.
The Princess accessorised with a number of bracelets and diamond hoop earrings.
One of the bracelets appeared to be a Cartier “Love” bracelet which is estimated to have cost anywhere from £3,650 and £36,20 for diamond-encrusted version.