Brit pair in ISIS gang ‘The Beatles’ to stand trial in the US after being moved from Syria

Two British men, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are reportedly among the group as US prosecutors look to try the hostage-taking conspirators. The two attackers were labelled as ‘George and Ringo’ of the gang and are accused of belonging to a four-man terrorist cell of executioners.

The group has been accused of the brutal beheading of journalist, James Foley and a number of other high-profile captives. Elsheikh and Kotey were captured in January last year which began an international row over where the pair should be tried. According to the Washington Post, the two men had been transferred to US custody on Wednesday evening. The move to do so was expedited following the Turkish assault in northeastern Syria which could jeopardise their custody with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Although not directly referencing the two men, Donald Trump revealed that the US was in the process of moving ISIS fighters out of the region. The US President said on Wednesday: “We have taken a certain number of ISIS fighters that are particularly bad, and we’ve wanted to make sure that nothing happened with them with respect to getting out.” Moreover, Trump did confirm that he had spoken to Boris Johnson on the matter of ISIS fighters but did not specify Elsheikh or Kotey. When extradited to the US, the two men could possibly face the death penalty in America if found guilty of their crimes. JUST IN: Syria crisis: Suicide attack sparks fears of new ISIS terror campaign

Moreover, the MailOnline reported that that Islamic State members had been smuggled out of camps in Syria and back to the UK. A western security source told the MailOnline that the “window of time for countries to repatriate effectively is closing very quickly”. The issue of repatriation has loomed large of the UK Government as Boris Johnson’s Cabinet vetoed a plan to repatriate British children back to the UK. Mr Johnson had put forward the case to bring children back to the UK but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel are against the move.

Ms Patel said there is “no way” the likes of Shamima Begum will be allowed back into the UK. The ISIS bride had been tracked to a camp in Syria where she recently made case to return home. Begum had stated that her mental health was at risk following the death of her three children. However, Ms Patel told The Sun on Sunday: “Our job is to keep our country safe.